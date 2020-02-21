|
Scott Kevin Coffman ARLINGTON -- Scott Kevin Coffman, 59, passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 in Fort Worth, Texas. FUNERAL: 2 p.m. Saturday, February 22, at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington. Visitation: 1-2 p.m. Saturday prior to the service at the funeral home. MEMORIALS: Memorial gifts may be made to the American Diabetes Association. Scott was born on January 20, 1961 in Galveston, Texas to Herbert J. and Cherry Lee (Barrett) Coffman. After graduation from Arlington High School, he served in the U.S. Army. Scott earned his Air Frame and Power Plants Mechanics License and pursued a career as an aircraft mechanic. He held a private pilot license for many years. Scott was raised in the Grace Lutheran Church of Arlington. SURVIVORS: Brother, Greg Coffman and wife, Debra; and sister, Susan Coffman Williams and husband, Kirk; aunt, Honorable Judy McDonald; aunt, Dorothy Barrett; and great-aunt, Jimmi Spencer Bolton.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 21, 2020