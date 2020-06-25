Scott Randall Daugherty
Scott Randall Daugherty GRAPEVINE--Scott Randall Daugherty passed away unexpectedly on June 19, 2020. SERVICE: A Memorial Service will be held at Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home On Saturday June 27, 2020. MEMORIALS: A donation can be made in honor of Scott to Shriners Hospitals for Children or make a blood donation to Carter BloodCare. If you wish to send floral condolences in honor of Mr. Daugherty, you may call Lilium Floral Designs, 817-589-1566. He was born on February 27, 1959 in Euclid, Ohio. Scott was the son of Alvin G. Daugherty and Margaret R. Daugherty. He will be remembered as a kind man with an easy going nature. Scott moved to Houston in 1978 where he met his beloved wife in 1982 and brought four beautiful children into the world, then moved to Grapevine in 1996. Scott worked for Maxxis Tires for over 20 years as a distribution manager. He was a hard worker and took pride in his job. Scott was a devoted and loving father. He enjoyed spending time with his family, hiking, fishing, kayaking and camping. As a proud father he always shared his children's achievements. Scott will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him. SURVIVORS: Scott is survived by his loving family; his wife, Diana; sons, Matthew and Alex; daughters, Jenna and Sara and their significant others Margret Adaya, David Hernandez, and Anthony Bird; as well as sisters, Marsha Gunnerson and Gail Rebert; nephews, Shawn and Chris; and nieces, Olivia and Elizabeth.


Published in Star-Telegram on Jun. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home
5725 COLLEYVILLE BLVD
Colleyville, TX 76034
8174985894
