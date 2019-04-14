Scottie Morton FORT WORTH-Scottie Morton passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at age 90. SERVICE: 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 16, at Agape Baptist Church. Interment follows in Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Thompson's Harveson & Cole Funeral Home. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to VITAs Community Connection or Happy Hill Farm. Scottie was born to Glenn and Mary Neale in Leonard, Texas. At that time, Leonard was a small town, and Scottie; her older sister, Jane; and each of their parents, were all delivered at birth by the same physician, Dr. Scott Pendergrass, who was Scottie's grandfather. Although she was named Mary Scott at birth, she went by Scottie all of her adult life. Her father sold farm equipment so the family moved to other towns in Texas as she was growing up. Scottie graduated from Henrietta High School, where she made lifelong friends and was senior class president. Then she attended Texas Woman's University in Denton, which she enjoyed very much. In March 1951, Scottie married Murray Morton. Their children, Marla and Kyle, were born a few years later. During their 65 years of marriage, Scottie and Murray enjoyed wonderful trips to business conventions and to international destinations, but they were always glad to return to their home in Fort Worth. They shared their love of travel with their children, taking them on adventurous road trips and special summer vacations. Scottie was a member of the Junior Woman's Club and The Woman's Club of Fort Worth for several decades. She treasured the many friendships she made there and felt honored to serve as director of The Junior Woman's Club from 1973 to 1975. Scottie and Murray joined University Baptist Church soon after they married and were active members for more than 50 years. Later, Scottie joined Agape Baptist Church. Scottie was preceded in death by her husband, Murray; her son, Kyle; her parents; and her sister. SURVIVORS: Scottie is survived by her daughter, Marla Morton and Peter Blakey; as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews and close friends. She is also survived by her "adopted" family: Pam Spencer, her friend and caregiver for six years; and her VITAS Healthcare hospice team who cared for her for three years.



