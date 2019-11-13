Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Sean Headlee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sean Brian Headlee

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sean Brian Headlee Obituary
Sean Brian Headlee ARLINGTON--Sean Brian Headlee, 44, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Noon Saturday, Nov. 16, at Hurst Baptist Church, 737 Treadwell, Hurst, Texas, 76053. Sean was born in Excelsior Springs, Mo., on July 7, 1975. He graduated from Bowie High School Arlington in 1993 and UT Arlington in 1999. He was preceded in death by parents, Ernest and Diane Headlee. SURVIVORS: Daughters, Eris and Emelia of Arlington; brothers, Ernie of Arlington, Kevin of Fort Worth; and many other relatives.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -