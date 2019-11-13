|
|
Sean Brian Headlee ARLINGTON--Sean Brian Headlee, 44, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Noon Saturday, Nov. 16, at Hurst Baptist Church, 737 Treadwell, Hurst, Texas, 76053. Sean was born in Excelsior Springs, Mo., on July 7, 1975. He graduated from Bowie High School Arlington in 1993 and UT Arlington in 1999. He was preceded in death by parents, Ernest and Diane Headlee. SURVIVORS: Daughters, Eris and Emelia of Arlington; brothers, Ernie of Arlington, Kevin of Fort Worth; and many other relatives.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 13, 2019