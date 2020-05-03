Sean Randal Cobb CORINTH--Sean Randal Cobb passed away at home on Friday, April 24, 2020, after a lengthy illness. VISITATION: Noon to 2 p.m. Monday, May 4, at Laurel Land Funeral Home in Fort Worth. Private Burial: 2 p.m. Sean was born Oct. 10, 1970, in West Palm Beach, Fla., and moved to Fort Worth in 1973. At age 12, Sean made his first major decision. He chose tennis as the one sport he wanted to pursue...good choice. That gave him the opportunity to travel the country playing on the junior tennis circuit. As a senior at Crowley High School, he won the state singles championship. As a scholarship player at North Texas (UNT), he helped the team win their first conference championship. He graduated with a BBA degree in Marketing. Sean had a successful career in pharmaceutical sales. In his last position he served as "Director, Health Economics," for Prolacta Bioscience. His personality, sincerity and competitive spirit led him to excel throughout his career. Sean and Michele Miller were married from 1997 to 2019 and are the proud parents of two beautiful daughters. Kylie, a junior at Texas A&M, and Sidney, a junior at Guyer High School, were adored by their dad. Both are outstanding soccer players with year round matches and tournaments. Sean seldom missed a match. He loved supporting his young ladies. Outside of work, tennis and soccer matches, Sean will be remembered for his acute interest in practical jokes. This was an area that stimulated his creative juices. Unfortunately, the recipients of most of his clever ideas were Kylie, Sidney, Michele and Sean's golfing partners. We will always get chuckles looking back at some of his handiwork during the fun times. The family is deeply indebted to the many friends and neighbors who have so generously given their love and support. SURVIVORS: Daughters, Kylie and Sidney Cobb; sister, Shalei Cobb; father and stepmother, Lance and Francie Cobb; mother and stepfather, Linda and Allan Elfassy.





