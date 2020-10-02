1/1
Selma Hines
1935 - 2020
Selma Hines
August 19, 1935 - September 27, 2020
San Antonio, Texas - Selma Turner Hines, 85, of San Antonio, Texas formerly of Kerrville, Texas passed from this life on September 27, 2020 at her residence. She was born August 13, 1935 in Kerrville to Jasper Guy and Laura Fay Copple Turner.
Selma was one of ten children. She graduated from Tivy High School in 1953 and continued her education at Texas Women's University in Denton, Texas where she obtained her degree in 1957. Selma married the love of her life, Ralph E. Hines on June 29, 1956. Selma chose a career in education where she was an elementary school teacher from 1959 to 1994 in Arlington, Texas. Throughout her career she received Teacher of the Year awards. Selma spent her retirement years in Clovis, New Mexico with Ralph from 1999 to 2019.She is preceded in death by her parents, Jasper and Laura Fay Turner.Those left to honor and cherish her memory is her loving husband, Ralph E. Hines of San Antonio, Texas; sons, Robert Hines and Kelly Smith of Dallas, Texas, Daniel Hines and wife, Katey of Katy, Texas and Larry Hines and wife, Rita of Clovis, New Mexico; grandchildren, Braden Hines, Lindey Hines, Aaron Hines and Ryan Hines.Visitation will be held from 10 to 10:30 AM on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Kerrville Funeral Home. Funeral Services will begin at 10:30 AM with burial to follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery.Arrangements are under the direction and personal care of the professionals at Kerrville Funeral Home. (830)895-5111


Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Visitation
10:00 - 10:30 AM
Kerrville Funeral Home
OCT
3
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Kerrville Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Kerrville Funeral Home
1221 Junction Hwy
Kerrville, TX 78028
(830) 895-5111
