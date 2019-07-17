Selma Louise Reese Andrews FORT WORTH--"For God so loved the world that He gave His only uniquely-born Son that whosoever believes in Him shall not perish but have eternal life."-- John 3:16. On Saturday, July 13, 2019, Selma Louise Reese Andrews departed to be with her Lord and Savior. BURIAL: 11 a.m. Friday, July 19, in Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery in Dallas, Texas, with services handled by Galbreaith-Pickard Funeral Chapel in Weatherford, 817-594-2747. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a in Louise's memory. Louise was born to Harry Alpha Reese of Colgate, Okla., and Selma Pauline Silkburg Anderson on Sept. 3, 1921, on Sylvania Avenue in Fort Worth, Texas. Louise became a Christian at age 14 at River Oaks Church of Christ where Rev. Willard Morrow was pastor. She graduated with honors from Riverside High School May 1939 then finished her nurse's training at then-named City County Hospital (now John Peter Smith) in Fort Worth. Louise entered the military as a Red Cross nurse in 1943. She was in post-operative surgery and served with the 140th Evacuation Hospital in the field in Germany with additional time in Boston and Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio. She met the love of her life, Lt. Robert Parker Andrews, "Andy," from Camden, Ala., on a blind date at Fort Polk, La., in 1943. Louise and Andy were both then shipped overseas to Germany and remained on active duty until World War II was over. They married at 331 Grace St. in Fort Worth on Jan. 26, 1946, and then lived in Auburn, Ala., where Andy resumed and completed his aeronautical engineering degree. Andy then became an employee at what was later named General Dynamics (now Lockheed) in Fort Worth. Andy and Louise traveled extensively and eventually established permanent residence in Parker County at what is now Hudson Oaks, 5 miles east of Weatherford. They raised three children, two girls and a boy. Louise was predeceased by her husband, Andy, Dec. 8, 2007, and only son, Reese Parker Andrews, March 2, 2013. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her daughters, Rebecca Allyn Andrews of Conroe, Texas, and Jennifer Andrews Chesney of Hudson Oaks; grandchildren, Gini's are Stephen Chesney, Rebecca Chesney, Hannah Chesney and Sara Chesney Clark (Bobby) plus great-grandchildren, Ross and Ellie (the Clarks all in Weatherford). Reese's children include Parker, Payton and Annaleigh Andrews, plus Reese's widow, Carolyn Pennebaker Andrews, all of Nacogdoches, Texas.



Published in Star-Telegram on July 17, 2019