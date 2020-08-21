Selma Woods Johnson WEATHERFORD -- Selma Woods Johnson, died gracefully on August 17, 2020 in Weatherford at the age of 75, following a valiant fight against Scleroderma. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 11 a.m. Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Birchman Baptist Church, 9100 N. Normandale, Fort Worth. Immediately following the service there will be a time for visiting with the family. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made in memory of Selma Johnson to the Scleroderma Foundation at scleroderma.org
. Selma grew up in Fort Worth and is a graduate of Northside High School, Class of 1962. She spent her early years in preschool, children and women's ministry serving in churches across the nation. In her most recent years, she was dedicated to advocating against violence. She was a member and region representative of the executive state board of the Texas Association Against Sexual Assault (TAASA), Chapter Chaplain and Child Liaison of Guardians of Children (GOC), all while volunteering for causes dear to her heart. She was crowned Ms. Senior Parker County 2012, and was recognized by Today's American Woman (TAW) as Ms. Golden, Texas in 2015 and Honorary National Queen in 2017. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her husband, Walter "Chop" Johnson; son, Buddy Johnson of Meridian; daughter, Stephanie Johnson Duran of Weatherford; grandchildren, Shanell Harbin, Garrett Johnson, and Kendall Maxwell; great-grandchildren, Brynlee and Nolyn Harbin and Scarlett Rae Johnson; sisters, Starlene Woods Clawson of Fort Worth, and Roxanne Woods Torres of Gibsonburg, Ohio, and many nieces and nephews.