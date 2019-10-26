|
Servando Franco FORT WORTH--Servando Franco, 87, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. FUNERAL MASS: 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at St Bartholomew Catholic Church of Fort Worth. Interment: Laurel Land Memorial Park. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, with rosary at 6 p.m., at Laurel Land Funeral Home. SURVIVORS: Servando is survived by his wife, Theresa Franco; sons, Ernest Franco Sr., Richard Franco, Stephen Franco, and David Franco Sr.; 10 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 26, 2019