Shaloy Kay Castle- Higgins FORT WORTH--Shaloy Kay Castle-Higgins of Fort Worth, Texas, passed from this life on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, after a brief illness. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 9 a.m. Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at Dido United Methodist Church, 5570 Dido-Hicks Road, Fort Worth, Texas, 76179, with interment with her dad at the Freeman Cemetery, 26863 MO-2, Freeman, Mo., on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020 at 10 a.m.; a celebration of life will follow immediately afterwards. MEMORIALS: The family requests that a contribution to a favorite charity
in her name be made in-lieu of flowers. Shaloy was born Feb. 4, 1963, in Kansas City, Mo., and was the youngest child of Charles L. Castle and Barbara A Collins Castle and the baby sister to Waukita, Karazo, Tonya, and Darin. She was raised on a small farm in Cleveland, Mo., attending school in the Cass Midway ISD. She was active in sports, particularly basketball and softball, and graduated in 1981. After graduation, she attended Crowder College in Neosho, Mo., obtaining her AA in 1983. Shaloy then graduated with her Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Missouri Southern University in Joplin, Mo., in December 1988. While in college, Shaloy began her lifelong career with the General Service Administration, which brought her to Texas, serving in many different roles and responsibilities and retired April 1, 2019, after 38 years. Shaloy enjoyed golf, travel, scuba diving, reading, and her book and bunco groups. She loved her family and friends and was devoted to her husband, Greg, and loved being their daughter Renee's mom as she was active in all her school and extracurricular activities. She had a humor like no other, a quick wittiness, laughter and thoroughly enjoyed playing fun loving pranks on all those around her. Shaloy lit up the room and always made everyone feel comfortable. Shaloy was a member of the Dido United Methodist Church and active in the Bible study group. Shaloy was preceded in death by her paternal and maternal grandparents; her father, Charles L. Castle; and her nephew, Colby Brown. SURVIVORS: Shaloy is survived by her husband, Greg Higgins, Fort Worth, Texas; daughter, Renee Higgins and her fiance, Kyle Huckaby, of Carrollton, Texas; her stepson, Scott Higgins of Los Angles, Calif.; her mother, Barbara Castle of Harrisonville, Mo.; her sisters, Waukita Potts and husband, Bill, Cleveland, Mo., Karazo Milner, Belton, Mo., Tonya Barnes and husband, Lynn, of Harrisonville, Mo.; brother, Darin Castle and wife, Julie, of Perry, Kan.; as well as several nieces and nephews. ALL TEXAS CREMATION Plano, 972-848-0225 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries