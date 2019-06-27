Shane Richard Whitehurst AUSTIN -- Shane Richard Whitehurst, 47, of Austin, died Monday June 24, 2019. SERVICE: A memorial service will be held at Weed-Corley-Fish Chapel in Austin, Texas on Saturday June 29, 2019 at 2:00 pm. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: wayside.church center.com or servants forhope.org. Shane was born to Rick and Sandy Whitehurst, August 6, 1971, in Fort Worth, TX. Shane graduated from Western Hills High School in 1990 and received a BS in Broadcast Journalism from the University of Texas in 1995. After graduating from the University of Texas, Shane was able to combine two of his passions, the University of Texas athletics and serving people, by working for the Texas Longhorn Foundation. During the nearly twenty years at the University of Texas and the Longhorn Foundation, Shane was able to meet some of his greatest and lifelong friends. Shane was appointed by then Governor Bush to serve on the Texas Governor's Committee on People with Disabilities, where he served for nearly nine years. Shane was passionate about his faith, family, and friends. Shane was an inspiration to those that were fortunate enough to call him a friend or family. Those that knew Shane were forever touched by his smile, humor, laugh, friendship, optimism, and his unfailing love. Shane always looked forward to spending time with friends and family and relished the times when friends and family were together. Shane understood God's plan for him. Shane was a director of Servants For Hope.org which is a Texas non-profit corporation organized to spread the word of God and to serve those who needed help. Shane spent the last few years full time telling people about the transforming power of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Shane accepted the Lord as his Lord in Savior in 1985 and was baptized at Birchman Baptist Church. His favorite scripture verse is Isaiah 40:31 "but those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary; they will walk and not be faint." Shane was surrounded by family and friends until he went to be with the Lord. SURVIVORS: Parents Rick and Sandy; brother Stacy and his wife Amy; nephew Austin; niece Ashley; aunt Patti and her husband Keith Young; uncle Paul and his wife Barb Willsey; cousins Garett Woods, Brian Willsey, Brad Willsey, Pam Fricke, Karen Nalle, Linda Strickland, Charlie Strickland, Scott Strickland, Brinson Strickland. WEED-CORLEY-FISH 3125 N. Lamar Blvd Austin, Texas 78705 512-452-8811



