Shanecia Shauntay Wallace FORT WORTH -- Miss Shanecia Shauntay Wallace, 40, left the cares of this world, Wednesday, September 18, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 2 p.m., Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Sweet Home Baptist Church of Fort Worth, 5225 Ramey Avenue; Bishop Doctor Mark D. Kirkland, Eulogist; You may visit Miss Wallace from Noon to 5 p.m., Friday, in the Wilson Suite at Tree of Life and the family will receive friends from 7 to 8 p.m., at Greater St. Mark Ministries, 1732 Liberty Street. LEFT IN GOD'S CARE ARE: her Beloved Parents, Joyce and Charles George; her loving daughters, Ja'Din Robinson and Jaz'Lyn Robinson-Kelly; two sisters, Kersondra Cunningham and Ericka Cunningham; niece, Londyn Bowen; nephew, William Edward Forrell, III. and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 26, 2019