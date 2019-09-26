Home

Tree of Life Funeral Directors
1051 S. Handley Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76112
(817) 451-5433
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Wilson Suite at Tree of Life
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Sweet Home Baptist Church of Fort Worth
5225 Ramey Avenue
Shanecia Shauntay Wallace

Shanecia Shauntay Wallace Obituary
Shanecia Shauntay Wallace FORT WORTH -- Miss Shanecia Shauntay Wallace, 40, left the cares of this world, Wednesday, September 18, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 2 p.m., Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Sweet Home Baptist Church of Fort Worth, 5225 Ramey Avenue; Bishop Doctor Mark D. Kirkland, Eulogist; You may visit Miss Wallace from Noon to 5 p.m., Friday, in the Wilson Suite at Tree of Life and the family will receive friends from 7 to 8 p.m., at Greater St. Mark Ministries, 1732 Liberty Street. LEFT IN GOD'S CARE ARE: her Beloved Parents, Joyce and Charles George; her loving daughters, Ja'Din Robinson and Jaz'Lyn Robinson-Kelly; two sisters, Kersondra Cunningham and Ericka Cunningham; niece, Londyn Bowen; nephew, William Edward Forrell, III. and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 26, 2019
