First Baptist Church of Dallas
1707 San Jacinto St
Dallas, TX 75201
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Truett Chapel at First Baptist Dallas
1707 San Jacinto,
Dallas, TX
More Obituaries for Shannon Tarulli
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shannon Marie Tarulli


1979 - 2019
Shannon Marie Tarulli Obituary
Shannon Marie Tarulli ROWLETT -- Shannon Tarulli, age 40, died July 18, 2019, at her home in Rowlett, Texas. SERVICE: A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 28, at 10 a.m. in Truett Chapel at First Baptist Dallas, 1707 San Jacinto, Dallas, Texas 75201. MEMORIALS: Shannon loved animals. While volunteering at the Rowlett Animal Shelter, she adopted her two dogs, Snowball and Aubrey, who survive her. Please make a memorial gift in Shannon's name to the SPCA of Texas, 2400 Lone Star Drive, Dallas, Texas 75212, or online at spca.org/memorialgiving. Shannon was born May 2, 1979, in Ft Worth, was a 1996 graduate of Ft Worth Western Hills High School, received her BA in Psychology from Texas Women's University in 2000, and her Masters in Counseling Psychology from TWU 2003. After working for MHMR, she returned to TWU and received a BA in English in 2006. Shannon then taught Psychology (regular / AP), Sociology, and English for seven years in the Garland ISD at Lakeview Centennial High School. She currently was a licensed radiologist, and working on getting accredited to perform MRI's. Shannon was predeceased in 2018 by her mother, Marie Blackburn. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her father, Robert (Kari) Tarulli of Seven Points, Texas; sister, Megan (Mike) Miller; and nephews, Luke and Kurt of North Richland Hills; step-father, Mike Blackburn of Ft Worth; and half sister, Amy (Jacob) San Antonio of Lewisville, Texas. Three aunts reside in Ohio: Jean (Bill) Kilpatrick, Karen (Keith) Spyker, and Joyce (Andy) Cafaro.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 15, 2019
