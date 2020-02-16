|
|
Shari Kirby Endsley FORT WORTH--Shari Kirby Endsley passed into eternity to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020. Shari was born in Prescott, Ark., on Nov. 27, 1939. She was raised in Gurdon, Ark., with her parents, Bill and Flo Kirby. After graduating from Gurdon High School, Shari graduated in 1964 from Northwestern State Louisiana University in Natchitoches, La. Shari spent many years as a Certified Reading Teacher in Louisiana. During this time, Shari and her husband were blessed with a wonderful son, Mike Richard. Several years later, Shari graduated from a Bible college in Melbourne, Australia and was sent out on the mission field to different cities in Australia. From Australia she was sent out to speak, teach and minister in Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Paupa, New Guinea, and back home to the USA. Fort Worth, Texas, is where she felt led to continue her education to receive her Texas Teaching Certificate, and began teaching at Lake Country Christian School for many years. In December of 1998, she married Kirby G. Endsley of Fort Worth, Texas.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 16, 2020