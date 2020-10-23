1/1
Sharlotte Rhine
1953 - 2020
June 9, 1953 - October 19, 2020
Fort Worth, Texas - Sharlotte Irene Rhine, 67, passed away on October 19, 2020.
She will always be remembered for her contagious laughter, wonderful sense of humor, and her warm kindness.
She is preceded in death by her mother and father Mildred & Odell Rhine, sister Diane Whitley, and nephew Dell Cummings. She is survived and dearly missed by her sisters Helen Fox and Delores Applewhite; Nephews Darrell Cummings, Duane Flowers, and Cory Applewhite; Nieces Tamera Shuck and Stephine Barber.
Services will be held 10:00am Thursday October 29, 2020 at Greenwood Funeral Home.


Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Service
10:00 AM
Greenwood Funeral Home
Memories & Condolences
October 22, 2020
Sharlotte I sure will miss that gorgeous smile and contagious laugh!!! Those post on fb of your “bird” that visited at work all the time...it sure was a friendly type fellow!!! Sure enjoyed our birthday lunch celebrations!! But girl save us a place cause we will be there to celebrate with you again!!! Love ya friend!!!
Tricia Summerhill
Friend
