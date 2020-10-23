Sharlotte Rhine

June 9, 1953 - October 19, 2020

Fort Worth, Texas - Sharlotte Irene Rhine, 67, passed away on October 19, 2020.

She will always be remembered for her contagious laughter, wonderful sense of humor, and her warm kindness.

She is preceded in death by her mother and father Mildred & Odell Rhine, sister Diane Whitley, and nephew Dell Cummings. She is survived and dearly missed by her sisters Helen Fox and Delores Applewhite; Nephews Darrell Cummings, Duane Flowers, and Cory Applewhite; Nieces Tamera Shuck and Stephine Barber.

Services will be held 10:00am Thursday October 29, 2020 at Greenwood Funeral Home.





