Sharolyn Richardson FORT WORTH - Sharolyn Kay Nantz Richardson, passed into Glory surrounded by her immediate family on Thursday, July 30, 2020. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 10 a.m. Friday at Christ Chapel Bible Church in Fort Worth. To celebrate her life, please consider wearing your favorite color to her memorial service. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Union Gospel Mission of Tarrant County, P.O. Box 1957, Fort Worth, Texas 76101 www.ugm-tc.org/donate/
. Born Dec. 12, 1946, in Paris, Texas, and raised in Fort Worth, Sharolyn was the oldest of three children. She attended Paschal High School, where she was an active member of Phylades, and graduated in 1965. Although their paths crossed in high school, it wasn't until college that Sharolyn met the love of her life, Flip Richardson. The two married in January of 1967 and settled in Fort Worth while Flip started his career. Their first child, Blake, was born in 1968, followed by another son, Brad, in 1970 and then twin girls, Reid and Eden in 1976. Her twenties and thirties, on Westcliff Road West, were filled with diapers, art, volunteering, many celebrations, laughter and a house full of love. Sharolyn had a love for the Lord that ran deep. She expressed it by serving others through the Junior League of Fort Worth, Cook Children's Hospital, All Church Home, Camp Sanguinity, and Union Gospel Mission. But Sharolyn was most defined by family. Her four kids grew, married and seven grandchildren soon filled her days. Always full of joy, a radiant smile and a warm hug, Sharolyn never met a stranger her laughter echoes in our hearts. While her battle with cancer was swift, her time in Heaven is eternal. Sharolyn was preceded in death by her parents, Doris and Jack Nantz. SURVIVORS: Husband, Flip Richardson of Fort Worth; sons, Blake Richardson and wife, Sherri and Brad Richardson and wife, Amy; daughters, Reid Richardson Renwick and husband, Steven and Eden Richardson Beebe; brothers, Michael Nantz and wife, Cheryl and Andrew Nantz; grandchildren, Megan Richardson, Connor Richardson, Haley Richardson, Campbell Beebe, Frater Beebe, Luke Renwick and Elizabeth Renwick; numerous nieces, nephews; and great-nieces, -nephews; and a host of loving friends.