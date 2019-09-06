|
Sharon Anna DeBeikes MANSFIELD - Sharon Anna DeBeikes of Mansfield passed away Sunday, August 25, 2019, at the age of 82. SERVICE: A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on September 13, 2019, at First United Methodist Church, 777 N. Walnut Creek Dr. in Mansfield with burial following at DFW National Cemetery in Grand Prairie at 2:15 p.m. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to Cooks Children's Hospital in Fort Worth, Texas. Sharon was born December 23, 1936, to Harold and Mary Taylor in Dallas, Texas. She was a loving and devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend to all she knew. She was an avid reader, loved to quilt and donated many quilts to Cooks Children's Hospital through Stitches of Love, and donated many hours to many various civic organizations. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother and her husband, Matthew J. DeBeikes. SURVIVORS: Son, Scott Richards and wife Joyce; son, Mark Richards and wife Patti; son, Matt DeBeikes; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; one sister, Mary E. Taylor; one nephew, Allen Brown and wife Anne Marie; one niece, Debbie O'Leary and husband Michael; and two great nieces.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 6, 2019