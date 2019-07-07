Sharon Camilli FORT WORTH--Sharon Marr Brown Camilli ran into the arms of her Savior, Jesus Christ, on Sunday, June 30, 2019. Sharon endured with the Lord's help through a long and difficult battle with Parkinson's and Alzheimer's diseases. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 11 a.m. Friday, July 19, in the chapel at Christ Chapel Bible Church. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Sharon's name to Bible Study Fellowship (www.bsfinternational.org). Sharon was born Jan. 17, 1952, in El Paso, Texas to Louise and Frank Bud Brown. In the ninth grade, she fell in love with her sweetheart, Sam Camilli, and, after eight years of dating, they were married Dec. 27, 1974. They had one son, Tony, who is married to Holly and have two precious granddaughters, Bella and Chloe, who were the loves of Sharon's life. Sharon and Sammy raised Tony in Albuquerque for 24 years then moved to Houston for 11 years and ended living the last five years here in Fort Worth to be close to family. Sharon was an incredible artist, and her paintings produced many outstanding art pieces. She also was an amazing cook and wrote a cookbook with her favorite recipes. Sharon loved the Lord with all her heart and spent tireless time working at her churches in Albuquerque and Houston. She also spent 18 years as a leader in Bible Study Fellowship. She was a member of Christ Chapel Bible Church, First Grandmothers' Club, GAP Bible Study, and "BookEnds" book club here in Fort Worth. Sharon exuded kindness, love, peace, gentleness, faithfulness and joy in her life and was a true example of a Christian. When she entered heaven, Jesus said, "Well done, my good and faithful servant." Her deceased family members are mother, Louise Anderson Brown; father, Frank E. Brown Sr.; sister, Pam Brown; father-in-law, Jerry Camilli; and mother-in-law, Ofelia Camilli. SURVIVORS: Husband, Sam Camilli; son, Tony Camilli, wife, Holly, and granddaughters, Bella and Chloe; brother, Frank E. "Chip" Brown Jr. and wife, Debby; sister, Kimberley Brown Bailey and husband, Jack; numerous other family members and friends who will miss her kind, loving spirit.



Published in Star-Telegram on July 7, 2019