Sharon Paulson
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Sharon Fay Paulson Obituary
Sharon Fay Paulson WEATHERFORD--Sharon Fay Martin Paulson, 62, beloved wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020, at her home. VISITATION: 1 to 3 p.m. Monday, March 9, 2020, at White's Funeral Home, 130 Houston Ave., Weatherford, 76086. Sharon was born Aug. 5, 1957, in Fort Worth, daughter of Haskell and Peggy Crain Martin. She married Merle Paulson, and they spent many happy years together. Sharon loved to quilt, but her family was the light of her life. She loved them with all of her heart. Sharon was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Larry and Charles Martin; and sister, Linda Wiggins. SURVIVORS: Husband, Merle Paulson; son, Randy Paulson; sister, Karen Dixon and husband, Ed; nieces, Brandy Ocon and Alyssa Dixon; and many other family members and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 8, 2020
