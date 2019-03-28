Sharon Frances Young AZLE -- Sharon Frances Young, 75, passed away Wednesday, March 21, 2019. SERVICE: 10 a.m., Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Ash Creek Baptist Church. VIsitation: 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, March 29, 2019 at White's Azle Funeral Home. Sharon was born June 22, 1943 in Fort Worth, TX and later moved to Azle, Texas where she lived until her passing. Sharon Young dedicated 45 years of educational service to the students, families, and community of Eagle Mountain Saginaw. Her fundamental, real-world approach to teaching created students who were prepared for success not only in the business world but in life. Mrs. Young is remembered for her infectious school spirit. A graduate of Texas Christian University, her love of Boswell blue is rivaled only by that of her love for TCU purple. She was the type of friend, her colleagues say, they could depend on for a great laugh but also to listen with love and without judgment. She was preceded in death by her father, Jessie "Ray" Beeman; and husband, Bill Young. SURVIVORS: Mother, Adelaide Beeman; son, Michael Young and wife, Angie; daughter, Melinda Maynard and husband Patton; grandchildren, Mason Young, Megan Maynard and Patton Maynard, Jr.; sister in Law Betty Grubbs; niece, Julie Harrison; nephew, Jeff Harrison; two step-grandchildren; Uncle, Delbert Beeman; and numerous cousins.



