|
|
Sharon Glassburner MANSFIELD -- Sharon J. Glassburner went to be with Jesus on March 12, 2019 in Mansfield. MEMORIAL SERVICE: will be held March 23, 10 a.m. at Stonegate Church Midlothian, Texas. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers the family asks that you donate to either: Pancreatic Cancer pancan.org or Neurofibromatosis Texas nftexas.org. She was preceded in death by her husband Wayne and sister Twyla. SURVIVORS: She leaves behind four children, Mike, Kelly, Stacy and Brian; and six grandchildren, Ashley, Chandler, Kelbie, Darby, Isaac and Maesen; and two great grandchildren, Roman and Lydia. She also leaves behind four siblings, David, Gary, Alice and Marilyn.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 19, 2019