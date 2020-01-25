|
|
Sharon Griffith CLEBURNE--Sharon Griffith passed away peacefully at her home in Cleburne. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, in Laurel Land Memorial Park of Fort Worth. Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at Mountain Valley Funeral Home. Sharon was preceded in death by her parents Wesley Bly Griffith Sr. and Florence Griffith. SURVIVORS: Sister, Nancy Elizabeth Weems (Harold); brother, Wesley Bly Griffith Jr. (Jackie); nieces and nephews, Arnold Weems (Casey), Willie Weems (Melissa), Kelli Griffith Dyess (Jonathan), and Wesley Ryan Griffith (Cady).
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 25, 2020