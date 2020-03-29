|
Sharon Kay Withers Wingo FORT WORTH--Sharon Kay Wingo of Fort Worth journeyed to Heaven on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, after a brief battle with cancer. Born June 27, 1947, in Springfield, Mo., to Carl and Aileen Withers, Sharon graduated from Hillcrest High in 1965, where she met the love of her life, Gene Wingo. They married July 24, 1965, and her love was with her to the end. Mother of two and grandmother ("TeTe") to five, Sharon was an active participant in their lives. She never missed school events or birthdays and always looked for an excuse to cook for them. Her full investment in those around her provided us all with a blueprint for true and authentic relationships. SURVIVORS: Sharon and Gene shared a love story for the ages. He survives her, along with daughters, Lori Vick (Lance), Shari Brasher (Jeff); grandbabies, Lexi (25), Aaren (23), Ashley (20), Logan (18) and Lawson (16). She is also survived by sisters, Karla Vaughan, Andrea Withers; brother, Keith (Barbara); brother-in-law, Gary Wingo; and many nieces, nephews and beloved friends. We're broken-hearted, but she's whole and we know, through Jesus, we'll be together again! LUCAS FUNERAL HOME Keller, 817-753-6800 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 29, 2020