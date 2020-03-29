Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lucas Funeral Home - Keller
1601 S. Main St
Keller, TX 76248
(817) 753-6800
Resources
More Obituaries for Sharon Wingo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharon Kay (Withers) Wingo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sharon Kay (Withers) Wingo Obituary
Sharon Kay Withers Wingo FORT WORTH--Sharon Kay Wingo of Fort Worth journeyed to Heaven on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, after a brief battle with cancer. Born June 27, 1947, in Springfield, Mo., to Carl and Aileen Withers, Sharon graduated from Hillcrest High in 1965, where she met the love of her life, Gene Wingo. They married July 24, 1965, and her love was with her to the end. Mother of two and grandmother ("TeTe") to five, Sharon was an active participant in their lives. She never missed school events or birthdays and always looked for an excuse to cook for them. Her full investment in those around her provided us all with a blueprint for true and authentic relationships. SURVIVORS: Sharon and Gene shared a love story for the ages. He survives her, along with daughters, Lori Vick (Lance), Shari Brasher (Jeff); grandbabies, Lexi (25), Aaren (23), Ashley (20), Logan (18) and Lawson (16). She is also survived by sisters, Karla Vaughan, Andrea Withers; brother, Keith (Barbara); brother-in-law, Gary Wingo; and many nieces, nephews and beloved friends. We're broken-hearted, but she's whole and we know, through Jesus, we'll be together again! LUCAS FUNERAL HOME Keller, 817-753-6800 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sharon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -