Sharon Kaye Rasbury ARLINGTON--Sharon Kaye Rasbury, 67, passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019, at an Arlington hospital. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at Forest Ridge Memorial Park Chapel, 8525 Mid Cities Blvd., North Richland Hills, Texas, 76182. Sharon was a loving wife, a devoted mother, and a beloved sister. Sharon was a true friend, always there whenever her love was needed, ready to give of herself to make the world a little better for all of us. She was an avid reader, a lifelong animal lover and loved to share Christmas with her family. We will miss her dearly. SURVIVORS: Sharon is survived by her husband, Jerry Rasbury; daughter, Jeana Malone, husband, Marcus, and grandson, Mercer; son, John Rasbury and wife, Sharina; sister, Julie Baird and husband, Kevin; brother, Danny Preece and wife, Mary; sister, Betty Preece and husband, Steve; sister, Nelda Fritcher and husband, Bill; aunt, Alma Jean Walker. Sharon is also survived by her dear friend, Norma Ball; and her beloved extended family of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and godchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 26, 2019