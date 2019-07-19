|
Sharon Louise Montgomery-Thomas FORT WORTH -- Sandra L. Montgomery-Thomas, 82, born on May 29, 1937, answered the Master's call on July 12, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 11 a.m., Friday, July 19, 2019 at Beth Eden Baptist Church, located at 3208 Wilbarger St. Visitation: 12 to 8 p.m. with family hour 7 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. SURVIVORS: Those left to cherish fond memories are: daughter, Roslyn (Melvin) Williams; grandchildren, Jana Rockwell and Michael Williams; sister, Ada Burkley; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on July 19, 2019