Sharon Lynette Phegley WHITE SETTLEMENT--Sharon Lynette Phegley, 58, of White Settlement passed away at home on Saturday, May 16, 2020. Sharon was born in 1961 at St Joseph's Hospital in Fort Worth to Jerry and Shirley Camp. She was the eldest of five children. As a child, the family moved several times before settling down in Fort Worth in 1968. She and her siblings grew up there and attended Castleberry schools. Sharon lived in White Settlement for most of her adult life and considered the town her home. She quickly became "Mama Sharon" to many of her daughters' friends. She enjoyed hosting holidays and other events at her home, and always invited anyone who was alone for the holidays to join. She loved her family, her daughters and her grandchildren very much. Listening to music and playing guitar was one of her favorite pastimes. She greatly enjoyed gardening and taking care of plants. She liked to read, drink coffee, dress up for Halloween, and spend time with her family. Sharon was a very strong and independent woman who worked hard her whole life. She was a caring mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, fiancee, cousin, aunt, neighbor, and friend to many. Sharon was preceded in death by her father, Jerry Camp, and her grandson, Jackson Olivares. SURVIVORS: She leaves behind her loving fiance, Jose Huerta; her mother, Shirley Camp of Fort Worth; her siblings, Jimmy Camp, Joel Camp, Edward Camp and Sandra Camp, all of North Texas; her daughters, Jeana Taylor, Jaimi Taylor-Brown, Jasmin Phegley, and Jessi Phegley, all of North Texas; six living grandchildren and one on the way; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, and friends. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: No services will be held at this time; however, a celebration of life will be held later this year.