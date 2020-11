Sharon Lynn MungerJuly 31, 1952 - October 18, 2020Arlington, Texas - Sharon Lynn Munger, 68, passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020, in Arlington.Memorial Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, November 14, at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington.Sharon was born on July 31, 1952 in Fort Worth, Texas to Gordon Winfield Mauldin and Mary Margaret Gragg Mauldin. She retired from the H-E-B ISD after 37 years of service. Sharon had attained a Bachelor of Arts and Master of Education.Survivors: Daughter, Aubrey Dudley and husband, Josh; former husband, James Munger; grandchildren, Damian Dudley, Iris Dudley, Esamae Dudley, and Emberly Kirk; brother, James Mauldin and wife, Judy; nieces, Polly McLean and Michelle Mauldin, and their children.