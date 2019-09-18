|
|
Sharon Rae Beers NORTH RICHLAND HILLS -- Sharon Rae Beers, 58, passed away August 19, 2019, in North Richland Hills. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 3:30 p.m. Saturday in Mount Olivet Chapel, 2301 N. Sylvania Ave., Fort Worth, Texas 76111. MEMORIALS: Donations in Shari's name may be made to a , or to the Glioblastoma Foundation (www.glioblastomafoundation.org); Embrace United Church of Christ (www.embraceucc.com), or the Humane Society of North Texas (www.hsnt.org). Shari was born Aug. 26, 1960, to Bernie and Fran Beers. She was a graduate of Sulphur Springs High School (1978) and Texas A&M University-Commerce (1982). She was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Sulphur Springs, and Embrace United Church of Christ in Fort Worth. Shari spent her life taking care of people in the sale of autos, boats, and real estate. She was funny, generous and a tireless champion of those less fortunate. Her family, friends and her two French bulldogs, Tess and Tilly, attest to her love. She was preceded in death by her brother, Bentley B. Beers. SURVIVORS: Shari is survived by her loving spouse, Jodie Utter; her parents, Bernie and Fran Beers; brother, Brad Beers and sister-in-law, Kylene Neal Beers; sister, Ellie Beers Moore and brother-in-law, Mark Moore; and niece and nephews, Meredith Beers, Baker Beers and John Moore.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 18, 2019