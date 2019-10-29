|
|
Sharon Gail Shropshire FORT WORTH--Sharon Gail Shropshire passed away Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at her home in Fort Worth. Her loyal heart, fine humor and kind spirit will be much missed by her father, Dr. Cameron Shropshire and his wife, Dr. Susan Shropshire; her brother, Cameron Shropshire III and sister-in-law, Stephanie; her beloved nephew, Will Shropshire; half brothers, Mac and Gradylee Shropshire; her uncle, Grady Shropshire and his wife, Lynda; cousins, Kimberly Vance Davis and Katherine Davis; and many beloved friends and associates. Sharon was born June 6, 1952, to the late Judy Ball and Dr. Cameron Shropshire. Sharon received her law degree from the University of San Diego, and served as an attorney in Fort Worth for 30 years, serving primarily the local Latino community. Sharon loved dogs, Spanish, the ties between Texas and the Mexican immigrant culture, and her family and many dear friends. A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at St. Stephen Presbyterian Church. Donations to the Humane Society of North Texas are welcomed in Sharon's memory.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 29, 2019