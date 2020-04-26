Home

Sharon Stubbs Betik

Sharon Stubbs Betik MERIDIAN--Our beloved Sharon left us too soon, passing away Tuesday, March 31, 2020, after battling a long illness. Born in Fort Worth, Texas, in 1952, Sharon graduated Eastern Hills High School, class of 1970. Her long career consisted of serving several corporations as an accountant and payroll specialist. Sharon had a wonderful personality and was able to laugh at herself. Sharon was preceded in death by her father, Martin Stubbs. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her husband, Larry Betik, Meridian; her mother, Dolores Stubbs, Fort Worth; sons, Jason Brice, Fort Worth and Justin Markworth, Austin; sisters, Deborah Cartwright, Arlington, Leigh Holt, Robert, Arlington; Janan Leaman, Steve, Mansfield, two nephews; two step-children; Michelle Morgan, J.T., Dwayne Betik, Alicia; and five grandchildren. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: on a date to be determined.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 26, 2020
