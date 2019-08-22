|
|
Sharron Marie Whatley Sanders FORT WORTH - Sharron Marie Whatley Sanders, 77, loving wife, mother, and grandmother, passed into the loving arms of Jesus on August 19, 2019. VISITATION: 6:00 8:00 P.M. Friday, August 23 at Biggers Funeral Home. Service: 10:30 A.M. Saturday, August 24 at Biggers Funeral Home Chapel. Burial: Dido Cemetery following service. SURVIVORS: Husband, William A. Sanders; children, Garry Sanders, Kayron Chandler, William A. Sanders, Herby Safford, and Larry Safford; sister, "Tugg"; niece , Tammy Weaver and many grandchildren and great- grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 22, 2019