Sheila Ann Hollie FORT WORTH--Sheila A. Hollie, a loving mother and grandmother, received her crown of righteousness, Thursday, June 4, 2020. THINE EARTHLY RESTING PLACE: 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 17, in Skyvue Memorial GardenS. Visitation: 1 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, at Baker Funeral Home. SURVIVORS: Son, Tom Hollie (Felicia); granddaughter, Tomisha Hollie; grandson, Tom Hollie Jr.; brothers, Don Ward, Wallace Coleman, Charles Ward, Darren Ross; sisters, Elnora Coleman, Jennifer Ward Chapman, TaShuna Ward (Honorary Daughter); a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends; and the entire Antioch Missionary Baptist Church family.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jun. 15, 2020.