Sheila B. Frazier

June 17, 1952 - September 22, 2020

Arlington, Texas - Sheila B. Frazier, 68, passed peacefully on Tuesday, September 22, 2020.

Funeral: 2:30 p.m. Saturday, October 3, at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington. Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Friday, October 2, at the funeral home.

Memorials: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to MS Mindset, 2307 Gravel Rd., Fort Worth, TX 76118.

Sheila was born in Rouses Point, NY. She graduated from Buckley High School in 1969 in Hartford, CT. She met Rich Frazier, married him and moved to Texas. Together they started Frazier Roofing and Gutter. It was said she ran the inside and Rich ran the outside. They raised their son, Kyle in Arlington. She was passionate about the Texas Rangers and would not miss a game, even watching repeats. She attended many of the Spring Trainings.

Sheila was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Jeannette Brunelle.

Survivors: She is survived by husband, Rich Frazier; son, Kyle Frazier and wife, Kelley; sister, Linda; brother, Ray; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Special thanks to her caregiver, Gabby and all at MS Wellness in Fort Worth. Community Hospice were wonderful to Sheila as well.







