1/1
Sheila B. Frazier
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sheila's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sheila B. Frazier
June 17, 1952 - September 22, 2020
Arlington, Texas - Sheila B. Frazier, 68, passed peacefully on Tuesday, September 22, 2020.
Funeral: 2:30 p.m. Saturday, October 3, at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington. Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Friday, October 2, at the funeral home.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to MS Mindset, 2307 Gravel Rd., Fort Worth, TX 76118.
Sheila was born in Rouses Point, NY. She graduated from Buckley High School in 1969 in Hartford, CT. She met Rich Frazier, married him and moved to Texas. Together they started Frazier Roofing and Gutter. It was said she ran the inside and Rich ran the outside. They raised their son, Kyle in Arlington. She was passionate about the Texas Rangers and would not miss a game, even watching repeats. She attended many of the Spring Trainings.
Sheila was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Jeannette Brunelle.
Survivors: She is survived by husband, Rich Frazier; son, Kyle Frazier and wife, Kelley; sister, Linda; brother, Ray; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Special thanks to her caregiver, Gabby and all at MS Wellness in Fort Worth. Community Hospice were wonderful to Sheila as well.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Wade Family Funeral Home - Arlington
Send Flowers
OCT
3
Funeral
02:30 PM
Wade Family Funeral Home - Arlington
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wade Family Funeral Home - Arlington
4140 West Pioneer Pkwy.
Arlington, TX 76013
(817) 274-9233
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
September 25, 2020
We had many laughs together in the office. She taught me a lot. She will be missed by many
Juanita Lancaster
Friend
September 25, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Juanita Lancaster
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved