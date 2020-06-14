Sheila H. Poster ARLINGTON--Sheila Harriet Poster, 89, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020. SERVICE: The family will hold a private service. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Meals on Wheels of Tarrant County or a charity of choice. Sheila Harriet Hirsch was born to Max Hirsch and Lena Feldman Hirsch on Feb. 5, 1931, in New York City. She married the love of her life, David, in 1950. They moved to Buffalo, N.Y., and then Arlington, Texas, in 1951 and raised four sons. Sheila was a homemaker and volunteer for many years, and then worked as a school nurse at Nichols Junior High and Bailey Junior High until she retired in 1991. After retirement, Sheila and David volunteered for many community services. Sheila loved to paint (her paintings were displayed throughout their home) and you could find her anywhere by listening for her laugh. Sheila was preceded in death by her beloved David in 2008. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her sons, Bradley, Craig, Marc (Sandy), and Scott (Angela); 10 grandchildren; one great-grandson; and many dear friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jun. 14, 2020.