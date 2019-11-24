|
Sheila Renfro Taylor Wells FORT WORTH-- Sheila Renfro Taylor Wells, an award-winning newspaper writer and endlessly curious world traveler whose proudest accomplishments were as mother and grandmother, died Nov. 16 after a years-long battle with lung disease. She died one week shy of her 81st birthday, but that was the only thing shy about her. She had opinions on everything from politics to dim sum, and expressed them readily, with her trademark sly wit. Born Sheila Margaret Renfro in Fort Worth, she graduated from Pascal High School and Texas Christian University. She briefly taught high school English, but her passion was writing. She returned to school, the University of Texas at Arlington, to study journalism. With zero experience on her resume, she charmed her way into a job in the features department of The Dallas Morning News. As Sheila Taylor, and then Sheila Taylor Wells, she wrote feature stories and columns for The Dallas Morning News, the Baltimore Sun, and the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. She was a keen observer, with an exquisitely honed sense of irony, making her a favorite among readers, as well as contest judges. Among her accolades were top honors from the Headliners Foundation of Texas. Her first two marriages produced much more significant prizes her son, Jon Rickenbacher, of St. Pete Beach, Fla., and daughter, Maurie Taylor Marcil, of Boulder, Colo. In 1993, proving that the third time is the charm, Sheila married the love of her life, Fort Worth lawyer Halen Gil (H.G.) Wells. Sheila and H.G. divided their time between Fort Worth and Ouray, Colo., while exploring Europe, Asia, India and, frequently, New York City. Deciding to live closer to their three perfect grandchildren Halen, Sheila Margaret, and Leo they moved to Boulder, where H.G. died in 2008. Sheila was beset by a series of illnesses, none of which deterred her from traveling to Barcelona, Umbria, Prague, Dublin, and London with her adored grandchildren in tow and to Singapore, Vietnam, China and virtually every other destination with skilled artisans and flavorful street food. She was adamant that it not be said that she was brave and uncomplaining in confronting her illnesses. Rather, she insisted, "I whine a lot and complain loudly." Her family and friends would dispute that (for the most part). She embraced technology, despite an ongoing war with passwords, and seemed to believe that texting had been invented just for her. Until a week before she died, she started each day with a careful reading of the print edition of The New York Times, despairing out loud about virtually everything happening in Washington. No one not even Chasten -- would have been happier to know that Pete Buttigieg is leading in Iowa. SURVIVORS: In addition to her children and grandchildren, she is survived by her beloved brother and sister-in-law, Tom and Jan Renfro, Fort Worth, Texas; stepdaughter, Erin Kolbicka, Tampa, Fla.; virtual daughter, Joyce Knight, St. Pete Beach, Fla., and cherished hero, Alex Bajza, Boulder, Colo. MEMORIALS: The family suggested contributions to (doctorswithoutborders.org)
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 24, 2019