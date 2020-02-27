|
Shelby Dian Shepard ARLINGTON -- On February 25, 2020, Shelby went to be with our Lord. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 11 a.m., Mon., Mar. 2, First Baptist Church, 301 S. Center St., Arlington. Shelby Dian Shepard was born May 23, 1990 in Arlington, Texas. She was the youngest daughter of Robert and Lori Shepard. She was 29 years, 9 months and 2 days old. Raised in Arlington, Shelby was an active member of First United Methodist Church Mansfield for many years. In 2008, Shelby graduated from James Martin High School, and when asked by her parents where she'd like to vacation as a senior gift, Shelby chose New York. That trip proved to be her all-time favorite. After graduation, Shelby worked at Mouser Electronics in Mansfield and later at GM Financial in Arlington. In addition to her regular jobs, Shelby served as caregiver for the elderly. Most recently, Shelby attended First Baptist Church in Arlington. She truly loved the Lord and enjoyed Christian music, occasionally brought to tears by a favorite song. That loving heart and warm spirit were evident to anyone who spent much time with Shelby. She never met a stranger, was easy to converse with and loved to laugh. Those that knew her best describe Shelby as having the sweetest soul and an infectious smile. Shelby took bridge lessons at Arlington Bridge Club and received great enjoyment from playing bridge with the ladies, even though she was by far the youngest player in the group. Shelby loved to play other card games as well, reveling in the companionship and laughter. Shelby's favorite meal was her daddy's steak and mushroom dinner. She'd request it of him often. Then her preference was to turn the television off and engage in conversation. Shelby is preceded in death by her beloved grandmother Carlene Ness and her special friend, Michael Sanders. SURVIVORS: Her parents, Robert and Lori Shepard of Arlington; her sister, Chelsea Shepard of Arlington; her aunt, Kathy Tucker; and cousin, Andrew Farquhar; uncle, David Furgerson and aunt, Susan Furgerson; cousins, Austin, Blake, Rayme and Roarke Furgerson; in addition to many other Furgerson family members.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 27, 2020