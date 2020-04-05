Home

Shelby Jean Dingus FORT WORTH--Shelby Dingus, 80, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, March 21, 2020. Shelby was a very loving, dedicated, and god-loving wife and mother who will be greatly missed by family and friends. Shelby was born April 3, 1939, to the late Shelby and Lois West. Besides her parents, Shelby was preceded in death by her loving husband, George; brother, Harold; brother, Bob; brother, Wayne; and brother, Jim. SURVIVORS: Shelby is survived by her son, Randy; her loving and faithful Yorkie, Louie; her sister, Frances; and her sister, Wanda.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 5, 2020
