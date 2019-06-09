Resources More Obituaries for Shelby DeLeon Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Shelby Joyce DeLeon

Obituary Condolences Flowers Shelby Joyce DeLeon FORT WORTH-Shelby Joyce DeLeon, 81, passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus on Monday, May 6, 2019. We celebrate a life well-lived and a faith that has now become sight. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 10 a.m. Monday, June 10, 2019, in Greenwood Memorial Park, 3100 White Settlement Road, Fort Worth. MEMORIALS: Green Oaks School--a unique Christian school and program for individuals with Down syndrome and other intellectual disabilities in North Texas-- at www.GreenOaksInc.org, 817-861-5000 (Great-nephew, Lindy Linville). Joyce was born Dec. 27, 1937, in Fort Worth. She was a proud graduate of North Side High School and attended TCU on a full scholarship for music and voice. The late Maestro Rudolph Kruger served as one of her professors while she was attending TCU. For over 20 years, she performed as a member and past president of the Fort Worth Opera Chorus. Her career in local opera included productions, which began at Will Rogers Auditorium and then moved to the Fort Worth Convention Center Theater. She had the opportunity to sing under such leads as Placido Domingo. Joyce later returned to TCU for her Master's degree in Education. She also studied English at the University of London. Her career as an English educator began in the Keller ISD and then on to the Birdville ISD, teaching at Snow Heights Elementary and North Richland Middle School. She was an active member of Texas State Teachers' Association and served as a committee chair on behalf of teachers throughout the state. Through the Willed Body Program at the UNT Health Science Center, Joyce's contribution to education and research will continue for medical students studying Alzheimer's dementia as well as the work of Dr. Jacopo Annese at The Brain Observatory in San Diego, Calif. Joyce grew up at Turner Memorial Baptist Church and later was an active member of Rosen Heights Baptist Church. Joyce enjoyed music, family, and friends. She especially enjoyed extensive travel to Santa Fe for Opera, New York City for the Met, plays and musicals and had full passports to prove it, including trips to the Holy Land where she shared her beautiful contralto voice. Joyce lived a life full of talent, honors and accolades, but more importantly we celebrate her trust in our Risen Savior, Jesus Christ. Colossians 3:16 Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, Susie and Paul DeLeon; brothers, Leonard and Leo DeLeon; and sister, Violet DeLeon Thompson. SURVIVORS: Sister-in-law, June DeLeon; nephews, Guy DeLeon and Ty DeLeon; nieces, Jacque Chapman Linville and Melissa DeLeon Reece; other precious generations of great-nieces, great-nephews; and an abundance of friends, including longtime friends, Millie Cates, Sandra Tankersley, and Doris York.



