Shelli Janae Woodruff Taliaferro HASLET -- Shelli Janae Woodruff Taliaferro died in the comfort of her home after a long battle with cancer on March 16, 2019 at the age of 55. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Celebrating her life and victory will be held at Northwood Church in Keller on Saturday, March 30 at 1 p.m. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The National Ovarian Cancer Coalition (http://www.ovarian.org) or The Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance at (https://ocrahope.org). Janae was born in Lewisville, Texas to Jerry and Janis Woodruff on December 1, 1963. A graduate Bethel High School in Bethel Acres, Okla., Janae earned her Bachelor's of Science Degree in Social Work at East Central University in Okla. She went on to study Marriage and Family Counseling at Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary where she met her soul mate, Todd Taliaferro. They were married on September 29, 1990 and again on September 29, 2015. Janae was a tenacious and successful advocate for mental and behavioral health. She dedicated nearly 20 years to a Fortune 100 healthcare company, rising from receptionist to Vice President of Operations. She retired in 2017 to start her own leadership coaching and consulting practice, Karpos Coaching, where she gave men and women the skills they needed to become better leaders. She also transformed her battle with cancer into cancer survivor support coaching through her work with Karpos. She was an adventurer who loved to visit new places and travel as much as she could. Janae had a deeply personal relationship with the Lord and spent much of her time singing in the worship band and volunteering in children and young adult's ministries. She was known for her wisdom, compassion towards others, and calming presence. She was always ready to help those in need, and her strength never waivered. She is remembered by a wealth of extended family and beloved friends. True to Janae's giving nature, she has donated her body to the scientific research of ovarian cancer. Janae was preceded in death by her brother, Jay Scott Woodruff; and her father, Jerry Woodruff. SURVIVORS: her husband, Todd Taliaferro of Ft. Worth; children, Alexandra Taliaferro of Denton and Kane Taliaferro of Ft. Worth; and her mother, Janis Woodruff of Shawnee, Okla.



