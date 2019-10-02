Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Sherra Tarpley-Dirks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sherra Ann Tarpley-Dirks

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sherra Ann Tarpley-Dirks Obituary
Sherra Ann Tarpley-Dirks GRANBURY--Sherra Ann Tarpley-Dirks of Granbury passed away Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at the age of 73. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, Wiley Funeral Home Chapel, Granbury. Gathering from 1 p.m. until service time: Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. Sherra was born July 12, 1946, in Bowie, Texas, to Robert and Oretha Clay. Sherra is best known for her love of teaching the Bible, love for her family and for her sense of humor. SURVIVORS: Sherra is survived by her children, Christopher M. Tarpley, Curtis "Dean" Tarpley, Tina Y. Tarpley-Purington; her sister, Carol J. Smith; and her brother, Jerry D. Bryant. She had seven grandkids and four great-grandkids. Please visit https://www.wileyfuneralhome.com/ for more info.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sherra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.