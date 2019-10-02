|
|
Sherra Ann Tarpley-Dirks GRANBURY--Sherra Ann Tarpley-Dirks of Granbury passed away Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at the age of 73. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, Wiley Funeral Home Chapel, Granbury. Gathering from 1 p.m. until service time: Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. Sherra was born July 12, 1946, in Bowie, Texas, to Robert and Oretha Clay. Sherra is best known for her love of teaching the Bible, love for her family and for her sense of humor. SURVIVORS: Sherra is survived by her children, Christopher M. Tarpley, Curtis "Dean" Tarpley, Tina Y. Tarpley-Purington; her sister, Carol J. Smith; and her brother, Jerry D. Bryant. She had seven grandkids and four great-grandkids. Please visit https://www.wileyfuneralhome.com/ for more info.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 2, 2019