Sherri Leigh Vinson ARLINGTON--Sherri Troupe Vinson, 49, passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019, in Arlington. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 5, at 10 Grant Place in Pantego. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donatons may be made to the Arlington Humane Society, www.arlingtonhumanesociety.org. Sherri was born Oct. 15, 1969, in Kansas City, Kan. She graduated from Arlington High School. Sherri was devoted to her family and friends sharing her unconditional love with those she cared for so deeply. She touched the heart of everyone and every animal she knew with her big heart, gentle touch and kind words. Sherri was preceded in death by her parents, Jack Troupe and Theresa Moreland. SURVIVORS: Her husband of 29 years, Mark Vinson; daughter, Jessica Vinson; siblings, Tammy Flores and Jeff Troupe; and a host of extended family and close friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 2, 2019