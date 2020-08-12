1/1
Sherry Ann Godwin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sherry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sherry Ann Godwin IRVING--Sherry Ann Godwin, 78, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at her home, in Irving, Texas. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in Caddo Cemetery in Joshua, Texas. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Harvest House, 349 NW Renfro St., Burleson, TX 76028, 817-295-6252. Sherry was born Aug. 29, 1941, in Malvern, Ark., to Charles and Mary Hendrix. She grew up in Little Rock, Ark. She met and eloped with her childhood sweetheart who had joined the Navy. They were married for many years and after their four girls were grown, Sherry obtained her real estate license and worked for many years for Top Producers in Burleson, Texas. Sherry enjoyed painting, gardening and spoiling her dogs. Sherry was preceded in death by her parents, spouse and two brothers. SURVIVORS: Sherry is survived by her daughters, Kimberley Crisp and husband, Brett, of Joshua, Texas, Donna Heffington of Irving, Texas, Melinda Fields of Fort Smith, Ark., and Suzane Manette of Irving, Texas; 10 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; brother, Frank Talley of Montgomery, Ala.; and sister, Lynn Williams and husband, Steve, of Grapevine, Texas. The family wishes to extend its gratitude to Dr. Maria Biard, Irving Fire Department, VITAS Health, Chaplain Daniel Lay and Lucas & Blessing Funeral Home.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved