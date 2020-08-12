Sherry Ann Godwin IRVING--Sherry Ann Godwin, 78, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at her home, in Irving, Texas. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in Caddo Cemetery in Joshua, Texas. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Harvest House, 349 NW Renfro St., Burleson, TX 76028, 817-295-6252. Sherry was born Aug. 29, 1941, in Malvern, Ark., to Charles and Mary Hendrix. She grew up in Little Rock, Ark. She met and eloped with her childhood sweetheart who had joined the Navy. They were married for many years and after their four girls were grown, Sherry obtained her real estate license and worked for many years for Top Producers in Burleson, Texas. Sherry enjoyed painting, gardening and spoiling her dogs. Sherry was preceded in death by her parents, spouse and two brothers. SURVIVORS: Sherry is survived by her daughters, Kimberley Crisp and husband, Brett, of Joshua, Texas, Donna Heffington of Irving, Texas, Melinda Fields of Fort Smith, Ark., and Suzane Manette of Irving, Texas; 10 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; brother, Frank Talley of Montgomery, Ala.; and sister, Lynn Williams and husband, Steve, of Grapevine, Texas. The family wishes to extend its gratitude to Dr. Maria Biard, Irving Fire Department, VITAS Health, Chaplain Daniel Lay and Lucas & Blessing Funeral Home.