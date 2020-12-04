Sherry L. Webster

June 9, 1955 - December 1, 2020

Fort Worth, Texas - Sherry L. Webster, a mother, grandmother, business owner and life-long resident of White Settlement, passed away unexpectedly on December 1, 2020 at the age of 65.

Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, December 5, 2020 in Biggers Funeral Chapel.

Interment: Ash Creek Cemetery.

Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Sherry was born June 9, 1955 in Fort Worth. She raised her children with pride, and was the foundation her family was built on. She ran her utility location company with great pride, and with attention to detail. She was respected by everyone she came into contact with and was loved by anyone who took the time to know her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Volney Clyde and Emma Doriss, and by a brother, Volney Marion.

Survivors: Her husband, Roy Webster; children, DeShawn, Savannah and Lynette; grandchildren, Hayley, Alyssa, Nathan, Eric, Conner, Riven and Emma, Bradley, Lillian, Kaitlyn and Desiree; great-grandchildren, Waylon and Braxton; brother, Johnny.







