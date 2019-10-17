|
|
Sherry Lynn Quillin MINERAL WELLS--On Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, Sherry Lynn Holloway Quillin of Mineral Wells, Texas, left this earth to be with her Lord and Savior in heaven. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, Parker Memorial Cemetery, Grapevine, Texas. Sherry was born Nov. 10, 1966, to her parents, Mary Hansard and Mike Holloway. She grew up in the H-E-B area and graduated from Trinity High School in 1985. Greg and Sherry were married in 1989. Sherry loved going fishing with her husband, Greg, and daughter, Sarah. She also loved cooking and creating new recipes for her family. She loved her Lord and depended on Him for strength during her eight-year battle with cancer. Sherry was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Robert Holloway and Ruth Rock; maternal grandfather, Jimmy Hansard; uncle, James Ray Hansard. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her husband of 30 years, Gregory Quillin; her daughter, Sarah Elizabeth Quillin; her mother, Mary Bramble and father, Mike Holloway; grandmother, Lillie Hansard; aunt, Linda Winger; and cousins, Stacy, Taylor and Colten Wade, Debbie and Daniel Jackson; and many friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 17, 2019