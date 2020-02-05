|
Sherry Lynn Tidwell CROWLEY--Sherry Lynn Tidwell of Crowley Texas, born Aug. 28, 1951, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at the age of 68. Sherry fought a long battle with multiple sclerosis. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, at DFW National Cemetery. Sherry was a loving wife, mother, daughter and aunt. Always one to think of, and take care of others, she will be missed greatly by many. Sherry was preceded in death by a child who died at birth; her father, Charles "Dutch" Waters; and her sister, Linda Laux. SURVIVORS: Sherry is survived by her husband of 49 years, Mike; son and daughter-in-law, Christopher and Renee Tidwell; mother, Pauline Waters; brother and sister-in-law, Jerry and Deborah Tidwell; niece and her husband, Jenny and Eric Ellis, and their daughters, Hailey and Chloe; as well as numerous friends, uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 5, 2020