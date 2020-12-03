1/1
Sherry Pauline Stuard
1935 - 2020
April 4, 1935 - December 1, 2020
Fort Worth, Texas - Sherry Pauline Stuard, 85, died peacefully December 1, 2020.
Service for immediate family: 10 a.m. Friday, December 4, 2020 in Biggers Funeral Chapel.
Interment: 2 p.m. at Macedonia Cemetery, Stephens County.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clifford and Lena Faye Boone as well as her husband, Vernon, and brother-in-law, Jim Maddux.
Survivors: She is survived by her son, Gary and Kelli Stuard; daughter, Sharon and James Lemons; son, Roger Stuard and Jeness McCormick; grandchildren, Richard Lemons, Craig Stuard, Jason Lemons, Susan Wheless and Justin Lemons; siblings, Bill Boone, Frances Maddux and Bob Boone; as well as Vernon's brother, Ernie and wife, Jean Stuard.



Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Service
10:00 AM
Biggers Funeral Home - Fort Worth
DEC
4
Interment
02:00 PM
Macedonia Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Biggers Funeral Home - Fort Worth
6100 Azle Ave.
Fort Worth, TX 76135
(817) 237-3341
