Sherry Yvonne Matthaei HURST--Sherry Yvonne Matthaei, 80, of Hurst passed away Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, at Lucas & Blessing Funeral Home. Interment: Burleson Memorial Cemetery following the service. Sherry was preceded in death by her parents, Dorothy and Oscar Curington; sisters, Charlotte Lavon Yeathermon and Sandra Dawn Curington. SURVIVORS: Son, Kevin Matthaei and wife, Tina; siblings, Barbara Ann Eckhart, Danva Meister and husband, Howard, Nancy Southard and husband, Kenny, Oscar Curington, Phyllis Holder and husband, Rick; grandchildren, Anthony Rivera, Shaleene Matthaei, Kristina Denton, Rachel Matthaei; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 1, 2019