Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Sherry Matthaei
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sherry Yvonne Matthaei

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sherry Yvonne Matthaei Obituary
Sherry Yvonne Matthaei HURST--Sherry Yvonne Matthaei, 80, of Hurst passed away Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, at Lucas & Blessing Funeral Home. Interment: Burleson Memorial Cemetery following the service. Sherry was preceded in death by her parents, Dorothy and Oscar Curington; sisters, Charlotte Lavon Yeathermon and Sandra Dawn Curington. SURVIVORS: Son, Kevin Matthaei and wife, Tina; siblings, Barbara Ann Eckhart, Danva Meister and husband, Howard, Nancy Southard and husband, Kenny, Oscar Curington, Phyllis Holder and husband, Rick; grandchildren, Anthony Rivera, Shaleene Matthaei, Kristina Denton, Rachel Matthaei; and numerous nieces and nephews.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sherry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -