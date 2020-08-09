Sheryl Ann Markussen HURST--Sheryl Ann Markussen, 80, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in Carrollton. MEMORIAL SERVICE: will be held at a later date at St. Paul United Methodist Church in Hurst. MEMORIALS: In lieu of floral arrangements, memorials are suggested to the church in Sheryl's name. Sheryl was born Aug. 15, 1939, to Samuel and Betty Warner Taylor in Des Moines, Iowa. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her husband, Val Markussen of Hurst; sons, Stuart Markussen of Garland and Steve Markussen of Richardson; daughter, Stacy Wollenburg of Hurst; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.