1/
Sheryl Ann Markussen
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sheryl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sheryl Ann Markussen HURST--Sheryl Ann Markussen, 80, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in Carrollton. MEMORIAL SERVICE: will be held at a later date at St. Paul United Methodist Church in Hurst. MEMORIALS: In lieu of floral arrangements, memorials are suggested to the church in Sheryl's name. Sheryl was born Aug. 15, 1939, to Samuel and Betty Warner Taylor in Des Moines, Iowa. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her husband, Val Markussen of Hurst; sons, Stuart Markussen of Garland and Steve Markussen of Richardson; daughter, Stacy Wollenburg of Hurst; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved