Sheryl Brunson
August 8, 1958 - May 8, 2020
Benbrook, Texas - Sheryl Lynn Brunson, 61, beloved wife, daughter, and friend, passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020. For a complete obituary and to leave condolences, please visit www.biggersfh.com
.
SERVICE: A Celebration of Life service in remembrance of this truly beautiful soul is planned for Saturday, November 14, at 2:00PM at Biggers Funeral Home, Lake Worth, TX.
MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Sheryl's name to Tarrant Area Food Bank, Safe Haven of Tarrant County, the Presbyterian Children's Home, or to the charity of the donor's choosing.